Valero buys remaining stake in Parkway Pipeline

July 12 Valero Energy Corp bought the
remaining 50 percent stake in Parkway Pipeline LLC and said it
would gain increased access to eastern United States by
connecting the pipeline to Colonial Pipeline Co's Gulf
Coast-to-U.S. Northeast system.
Valero said its unit purchased the stake from Kinder Morgan
Inc in cash.
Parkway Pipeline LLC transports refined products from
Valero's St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana to Collins,
Mississippi. The Colonial pipeline originates at Houston, Texas
and terminates at the Port of New York and New Jersey.
