UPDATE 1-Valero buys out partner in Louisiana-Mississippi pipeline

July 12 Valero Energy Corp said on
Tuesday it bought Kinder Morgan Inc's 50 percent stake
in Parkway Pipeline LLC, previously a joint venture between the
two companies.
The move will give Valero increased access to the eastern
United States by connecting the pipeline to Colonial Pipeline
Co's system that runs from Houston to New York Harbor.
The Parkway system currently is a 110,000 barrels per day
16-inch products pipeline that runs from Valero's refinery in
Norco, Louisiana, to Kinder Morgan's Plantation Pipeline System
in Collins, Mississippi. The line could be expanded to more than
200,000 bpd, Valero said.
Valero funded the acquisition with cash, and did not
disclose the price it paid.
