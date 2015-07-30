UPDATE 1-Valero Energy profit beats estimates as refining margins rise

(Adds details, shares)
July 30 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its refining
margins rose due to a steep fall in crude oil prices.
Gasoline crack spreads - the difference between crude oil
and gasoline prices - have risen due to a 50 percent slump in
crude prices since June 2014.
Valero's refining margin rose to $13.71 per barrel in the
second quarter from $9.84 per barrel a year earlier.
The company's refining volumes rose 3 percent to an average
of 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd), mainly due to lower
maintenance activity.
Valero said on Thursday that it was on track to start
operations at two light crude processing units at the Corpus
Christi and Houston refineries in the first quarter of 2016.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
Valero's stockholders more than doubled to $1.35 billion, or
$2.66 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $651 million,
or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.42 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 28 percent to $25.12 billion.
The San Antonio-based company's shares were up 1.3 percent
at $66.90 in premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's
close, the stock had risen about 33 percent this year.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)