Refiner Valero's profit nearly halves on lower margins

May 3 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a 49 percent fall in profit, hurt by weak margins and higher inventories.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $495 million, or $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $964 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Operating revenue fell 26.3 percent to $15.7 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)