UPDATE 4-Valero expects lower refinery utilization as margins tank

* Q2 earnings/shr $1.07 vs estimate of $1.00
* Refining margin falls to $8.93/barrel from $13.71
* Sees 2016 biofuel blending costs at $750 mln-$850 mln
(Adds details)
July 26 Valero Energy Corp expects lower
refinery utilization over the rest of the year as companies step
up efforts to counter slumping refining margins caused by record
supplies of gasoline and diesel products.
Shares of Valero, which also reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, were up 3 percent at $51.88 in morning trade
on Tuesday.
Analysts have said the market will be unable to soak up the
gasoline that refiners stockpiled ahead of a summer driving
season unless demand surges.
The glut in refined products pushed down Valero's refining
throughput margin to $8.93 per barrel in the second quarter
ended June 30 from $13.71 per barrel, a year earlier.
"Refinery utilization has been such that supply has been
able to keep up and even outpace demand, so ultimately we are
going to need a rebalancing and see lower refinery utilization,"
said Gary Simmons, senior vice president of supply,
international operations and systems optimization at Valero.
The company expects combined throughput to fall marginally
to 2.79 million barrels per day (bpd) at its 15 refineries in
the third quarter, from 2.83 bpd in the second quarter.
Valero said it expects 94 percent capacity utilization at
its refineries in the third quarter, unchanged from the second
quarter.
Refiners are also being pressured by a rise in global oil
prices, which hit six-month highs in June, and higher costs for
the renewable fuel credits.
BP's refining margins hit a six-year low in the latest
quarter and the company said margins would remain under
significant pressure in the coming months.
Valero said biofuel blending costs more than tripled to $173
million in the latest quarter, primarily due to the purchase of
the credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN).
The company said it continues to expect the cost to be in
the range of $750 million to $850 million this year.
Valero's credit costs were $440 million in 2015, according
to filings reviewed by Reuters.
Operating income from Valero's ethanol business fell about
36 percent to $69 million in the second quarter.
The refiner's net income attributable to shareholders fell
nearly 40 percent to $814 million, or $1.73 per share.
Excluding items, Valero reported earnings of $1.07 per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had fallen about
29 percent this year.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Swetha Gopinath)