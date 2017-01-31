Valero Energy reports higher profit boosted by ethanol business

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a higher quarterly profit as lower corn and stronger ethanol prices boosted the company's ethanol unit results.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose to $20.71 billion from $18.78 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: