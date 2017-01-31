版本:
Valero Energy reports higher profit boosted by ethanol business

Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a higher quarterly profit as lower corn and stronger ethanol prices boosted the company's ethanol unit results.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to $20.71 billion from $18.78 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
