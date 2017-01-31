UPDATE 1-Valero Energy profit beats estimates on higher ethanol margins

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
(Adds details)
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as higher margins in its ethanol unit more than offset weakness in its refining business.
The company reported an operating profit of $126 million in its ethanol business for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $13 million a year earlier, helped by lower corn and stronger ethanol prices.
However, the company's refining margins were hurt by the narrowing gap between the price of U.S. crude and globally-traded Brent crude, to which refined products prices are tied.
Refining throughput margin fell to $8.22 per barrel in the fourth quarter, from $10.87 per barrel a year earlier.
Valero's refineries operated at 95 percent throughput capacity utilization in the quarter, in line with the preceding quarter.
The company said it expects to spend about $2.7 billion in 2017, more than the $2 billion it spent last year.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Valero also reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 10.3 percent to $20.71 billion, handily beating estimates of $17.42 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: