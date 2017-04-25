版本:
Valero Energy's quarterly profit slumps 38.4 pct

April 25 Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S. oil refiner, reported a 38.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins in its core refining business.

The company said on Tuesday that its net income attributable to shareholders fell to $305 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $495 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 38.6 percent to $21.77 billion. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
