Valero CEO sees growth, but not acquisitions

SAN ANTONIO, April 30 Valero Energy Corp
is taking advantage of low oil prices to aggressively build out
its refining and logistical assets, but new acquisitions are not
planned, Chief Executive Joe Gorder said at the company's annual
shareholders meeting on Thursday.
"There is nothing currently pending," Gorder said of
potential acquisitions. "I don't think there are any refining
assets that are in the market that we would take a look at."
There were no great logistics assets up for grabs.
"Periodically, we have logistics assets coming into the
market, but there is nothing that is hot right now," he said.
Valero, the largest U.S. refiner, currently has a
utilization rate of 96 percent. Gorder said the company's major
focus is increasing capacity at plants it already owns. That
includes two new crude topping units at plants in Corpus Christi
and Houston with a combined 160,000 bpd in light crude
processing capacity.
Both will allow Valero to cut costs by producing more of its
own feedstocks instead of buying them, and should start up in
early 2016.
"They are not intended to drive increased production
volumes, but they are more intended to optimize the system that
we have in place," Gorder said.
Valero is also investing in logistics, from storage tanks to
pipelines.
Valero could potentially use its Gulf Coast terminals to
send crude oil to Mexico under swaps subject to approval by
Washington. Mexico's state oil company has proposed a swap,
although the U.S. Commerce Department has yet to okay it.
"The relationship with the Mexicans that has been talked
about is a swap," he said.
"We would take their heavy sour crude, which they don't have
the ability to process as well as we do in the Gulf Coast, and
we would send them light sweet crude, which they have a greater
need for. Valero is well positioned to do that."
Its Gulf Coast terminals currently export crude oil to
Canada, where Valero has a plant. Canada is the only country
that can receive imports of U.S. crude under current law.
He told shareholders Valero has seen crude oil prices
stabilizing following the 50 percent slide that started in June.
"We are seeing stabilization of production here
domestically," he said. "As we see prices rise back to this $60
level and perhaps moving up from there, we should see increased
drilling activity again."
(Editing by Terry Wade. Editing by Andre Grenon)