Valero resumes ethanol production at Nebraska plant

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
CHICAGO Feb 14 Valero Energy Corp resumed production this month at an ethanol plant in Albion, Nebraska that was idled in June due to poor profit margins, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Economic conditions have since improved, the company said.
"The corn basis price in that area reduced a little bit, which was helpful," Valero spokesman Bill Day said. "That plant was able to operate economically and at a profit. The margin improved, and that is basically the reason," Day said.
Valero's website says the Albion plant has a production capacity of 110 million gallons per year and employs approximately 60 people.
Valero has 10 ethanol plants, eight of which are currently operating. Its facilities in Linden, Indiana and Bloomingburg, Ohio remain idled because of poor margins, Day said.
The high cost of corn has been a pressure point for ethanol producers and has led some to shutter ethanol plants temporarily. Last month, weekly U.S. production fell to the lowest level in at least 2-1/2 years.
But some plants have come back on line in recent days, helping bolster output.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.