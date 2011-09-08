Valero sees U.S. ethanol tax credit going away

HOUSTON, Sept 8 Leading independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) expects the U.S. tax credit for ethanol to be eliminated, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Bill Klesse said in a presentation to Wall Street analysts on Thursday.

"We believe the blenders credit for ethanol is going to go away, but the mandate will remain," Klesse said during a webcast presentation at Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday.

The tax credit, which saves ethanol blenders like Valero $6 billion per year, has been targeted for elimination as the U.S. Congress weighs steps to reduce federal budget deficits. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)