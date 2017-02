NEW YORK, Aug 16 Valero Inc ( VLO.N ) said it has no plan to commit to receiving crude via the Double E pipeline, a 450,000-barrels-a-day link planned to connect Cushing with Houston on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The San Antonio-based company said it remains committed to receiving shipments of Canadian oil via the Keystone XL pipeline, a competing project planned by TransCanada ( TRP.TO ).

Two industry sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Valero planned to commit to receiving crude via the Double E line. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)