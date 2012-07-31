版本:
Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule

July 31 Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday there will be two maintenance turnarounds in the third and fourth quarters of 2012, at its Houston refinery and Pembroke refinery.

A gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) will undergo maintenance turnaround in September for eight weeks at the 88,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Houston.

A crude unit will undergo eight weeks of maintenance turnaround starting October at the Pembroke, Wales, refinery.

Valero said the turnaround will have a material impact on production, and is subject to change.

