UPDATE 1-Valero sees lower Q2 earnings as costs rise

HOUSTON, July 11 U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp on Thursday said it expects lower second-quarter earnings as the price of some of the crude oil it processes rose.

Shares of Valero fell 4 percent to $33.15 after the close of regular trading.

Valero's quarterly earnings will be lower than a year ago "due to significantly lower discounts for heavy sour crude oil, higher natural gas costs, higher costs to comply with the Renewable Fuels Standard," The San Antonio company said in a news release.

For example, Western Canadian Select heavy crude traded in January at a $40 discount to West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, but that discount has since narrowed to $16. Canadian production operations underwent a lot of maintenance during the quarter, and new output from Imperial Oil's Kearl oil project was delayed.

Maintenance at Valero's Quebec City, McKee, Port Arthur and Meraux refineries will also weigh on results, it said.

Valero said it expects second-quarter earnings of 80 cents to 90 cents per share, which includes a 5-cent per share charge related to the company's May 1 spinoff off CST Brands to its shareholders.

Analysts on average had expected Valero to report a profit of $1.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.