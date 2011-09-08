Valero CEO doesn't rule out Sunoco refinery buy

HOUSTON Sept 8 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Bill Klesse didn't rule out the possible purchase of Sunoco's Pennsylvania refineries during a webcast presentation on Thursday to Wall Street analysts.

"As for assets that are out there, who knows?" Klesse said in response to a question asking if the company had no interest in the Sunoco's Philadelphia and Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refineries.

Klesse also reiterated that the company made the decision last year to to close or sell off refineries in Delaware and New Jersey as refining margins along the East Coast plummeted. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)