UPDATE 1-Valero forms joint venture for Texas marine terminal

HOUSTON Jan 4 Valero Energy Corp and
private Houston industrial developer TGS Development are
building a new marine terminal near Port Arthur, Texas that will
be able to receive crude oil tankers up to Suezmax class, Valero
said on Friday.
The company joint-venture terminal on the lower
Sabine-Neches Waterway also will be able to operate after
sundown, unlike other terminals in the area that have daylight
restrictions.
The crude dock is slated for completion in the fourth
quarter this year.
Richard Lashway, Valero's senior vice president of logistics
operations and commercial development, said the ability to
access the site at any time with vessels up to Suezmax class
will cut crude delivery costs.
The terminal will deliver crude through a new 36-inch
pipeline to Valero's 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Port Arthur. The company said it also will have flexibility to
connect to other nearby refineries.
The other refineries in Port Arthur are Motiva Enterprises'
600,000 bpd plant and Total's 225,500 bpd plant.