公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Valero Energy shares up 6.2 pct premarket

NEW YORK Jan 29 Valero Energy Corp : * Shares up 6.2 percent premarket after results

