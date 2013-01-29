版本:
Valero profit jumps on strong refining margins

Jan 29 Crude oil refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit as margins improved due to cheaper domestic crude oil.

Profit rose to $1.0 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $45 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the largest U.S. independent refiner was flat at $34.7 billion.

