UPDATE 1-Valero profit jumps on strong refining margins

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Valero Energy Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the U.S. refining company's plants processed cheaper domestic crude oil.
For the fourth quarter, Valero replaced "all imported light foreign crude oils with cheaper domestic crude oils at our Gulf Coast and Memphis refineries," Chief Executive Bill Klesse said in a statement.
Profit rose to $1.0 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $45 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue at the largest U.S. independent refiner was flat at $34.7 billion.
Shares of Valero rose to $41.55 in premarket trading from Monday's close of $38.81.
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets