UPDATE 1-Valero profit jumps on strong refining margins

Jan 29 Valero Energy Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the U.S. refining company's plants processed cheaper domestic crude oil.

For the fourth quarter, Valero replaced "all imported light foreign crude oils with cheaper domestic crude oils at our Gulf Coast and Memphis refineries," Chief Executive Bill Klesse said in a statement.

Profit rose to $1.0 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $45 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue at the largest U.S. independent refiner was flat at $34.7 billion.

Shares of Valero rose to $41.55 in premarket trading from Monday's close of $38.81.