CORRECTED-Valiant says in talks with BKB about possible merger

ZURICH Dec 5 Swiss regional bank Valiant said on Wednesday it is in talks with Berner Kantonalbank about a possible merger.

Valiant confirmed the talks in a brief statement after the Inside Paradeplatz financial news website reported that Valiant had offered itself for sale to Berner Kantonalbank for 124 francs per share or almost 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.16 billion).

Valiant said it would not comment further beyond confirming the talks about a possible merger. Its shares were up 5.6 percent at 99.70 francs at 1109 GMT. ($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Anthony Barker)