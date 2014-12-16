版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Valiant Holding to delist from Bern Stock Exchange

Dec 16 Valiant Holding AG :

* To delist from Bern Stock Exchange as of Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
