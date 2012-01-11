UPDATE 1-Validus estimates $55.5 mln loss from Thai floods

Jan 11 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it expects to a record loss of $55.5 million, net of adjustments, due to the floods in Thailand.

Validus will record this charge net of reinstatement premiums and reinsurance, retrocessional and other recoveries, in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement.

The reinsurer, which in November ended a five-month long, hostile takeover bid for peer Transatlantic Holdings, estimates the total insured market loss from the floods to be about $12 billion.

Last month, Everest Re Group Ltd said it expected to incur a net loss of $100 million to $125 million from claims arising from the floods.

Reinsurers provide backup coverage for property and casualty carriers in the event of huge claims, such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

Validus shares, which have risen more than 5 percent since it ended the takeover bid, were trading at $31.42 in early trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.