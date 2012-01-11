UPDATE 1-Validus estimates $55.5 mln loss from Thai floods

Jan 11 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd
said it expects to a record loss of $55.5 million, net of
adjustments, due to the floods in Thailand.
Validus will record this charge net of reinstatement
premiums and reinsurance, retrocessional and other recoveries,
in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement.
The reinsurer, which in November ended a five-month long,
hostile takeover bid for peer Transatlantic Holdings,
estimates the total insured market loss from the floods to be
about $12 billion.
Last month, Everest Re Group Ltd said it expected to
incur a net loss of $100 million to $125 million from claims
arising from the floods.
Reinsurers provide backup coverage for property and casualty
carriers in the event of huge claims, such as hurricanes and
earthquakes.
Validus shares, which have risen more than 5 percent since
it ended the takeover bid, were trading at $31.42 in early trade
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.