CORRECTED-BRIEF-Valley Commerce Bancorp Q2 result

(Corrects headline to clarify that the company reported Q2 results, not Q1)

July 27 July 27 Valley Commerce Bancorp : * Reports strong first half of 2012 * Q2 earnings per share $0.32

