UPDATE 1-Valmont 1st-qtr beats, raises FY profit outlook, shares up

April 19 Valmont Industries Inc posted
quarterly results that beat market estimates, boosted by higher
sales at its irrigation segment, and raised its full-year
earnings outlook, sending its shares up 5 percent in
after-market trade.
The company, which makes infrastructure products such as
metal and concrete poles, said it now expects per-share earnings
this year to be higher than $8.00, up from its previous estimate
of $7.30 to $7.60.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $7.53 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect utility demand to increase and margins to improve
modestly as the year progresses," Chief Executive Mogens Bay
said in a statement.
Valmont Industries, founded as Valley Manufacturing in 1946,
competes with industrial equipment providers such as Lindsay
Corp, Thomas & Betts Corp and Deere & CO.
For the first quarter, net income rose to $52.3 million, or
$1.96 a share, from $25.6 million, or 97 cents a share, a year
ago. Analysts expected $1.53 per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $717.4 million, spurred by a 30
percent jump at its irrigation segment that contributes over a
quarter of the total sales. Analysts had forecast revenue of
$669.6 million.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company were at $124.69
in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $118.34 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.