版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 13:42 BJT

BRIEF-Valneva SE reports H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 mln vs EUR 22.0 mln year ago

Aug 8 Valneva SE : * Says H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 million versus EUR 22.0 million year ago * Sees for 2014, an increase of ifrs revenue at EUR 40-45 million * Says revenues in H1 went after sale of cmo business unit slightly to EUR 16.5

million versus EUR 17.4 million pro forma in H1 2013 * Sees significant improvement in operating results 2014 compared to pro forma

figures for two merged companies (vivalis and intercell) * Says expects further net loss in FY 2014 * Says EBITDA losses in H1 2014 decreased to EUR -3.6 mln (EUR -12.7 mln compared to pro forma in H1 2013) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐