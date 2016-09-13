Brazil's Globo buys out partner in Valor Econômico newspaper

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Grupo Globo SA, Latin America's largest media conglomerate, agreed on Tuesday to buy out the stake that partner Grupo Folha had in Valor Econômico newspaper for an undisclosed sum, just as a harsh recession hits the nation's largest publishing firms.
In separate statements published on the websites of O Globo and Valor, both Globo and Folha said the transaction requires regulatory approval. Folha, which is Brazil's largest paper in circulation, and Globo owned half each of Valor Econômico, which was created around 2000 to focus on finance and economics news. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.