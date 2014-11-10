版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Valora Holding acquires Naville

Nov 10 Valora Holding AG :

* Says acquisition of Naville in french-speaking Switzerland to expand Valora's kiosk and convenience-store business to nationwide scale

* Says purchase includes attractively located Geneva property

* Says Naville integration will not require any significant investments by Valora and should be largely completed during 2015

* Says enterprise-value (EV) purchase price of 90 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
