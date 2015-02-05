BRIEF-Valora Holding sees positive net-profit result for FY 2014

Feb 5 Valora Holding AG :

* Says Valora's 2014 EBIT in line with expectations

* Says projected operating profit from continuing operations (including Naville) 45-50 million Swiss francs ($102.87 million) for 2015 and 65-70 million Swiss francs for 2016 based on EUR/CHF parity

* Says net revenues are expected to be around 1,900 million Swiss francs in FY 2014

* Says Valora will also expect to close 2014 with a positive net-profit result