BRIEF-Valora Holding increases syndicated credit facility amount to CHF 200 million

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
June 30 Valora Holding AG : * Renews its syndicated credit facility, increasing its amount to CHF 200
million * Says it replaced CHF 100 million revolving-facility syndicated credit with new CHF 200 million multi-currency revolving credit facility * Says by renewing credit facility, it has extended maturity profile of its
liabilities
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
