2014年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Valora Holding increases syndicated credit facility amount to CHF 200 million

June 30 Valora Holding AG : * Renews its syndicated credit facility, increasing its amount to CHF 200

million * Says it replaced CHF 100 million revolving-facility syndicated credit with new CHF 200 million multi-currency revolving credit facility * Says by renewing credit facility, it has extended maturity profile of its

liabilities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
