BRIEF-Valora Holding completes sale of press wholesale & distribution business

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 4 Valora Holding AG : * Says successfully completes the sale of its press wholesale & distribution
business * Says cash inflow after transaction costs (CHF 63 million) and earnings
contribution (CHF 34 million) from Valora Services divestment * Says major transformation process at trade division with impairments of CHF
17 million at selected country units in H1 2014 results * Sees further restructuring costs of CHF 10-15 million in H2 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.