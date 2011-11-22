UPDATE 1-Valspar Corp Q4 beats Street estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.70
* Rev rose 19 pct
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $2.87-3.07 vs est $2.81
* Shares up 8 pct
Nov 22 Paint and coatings maker Valspar
Corp posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts'
estimates on strong growth in its paint business and forecast
robust adjusted earnings for fiscal 2012.
The Minneapolis-based company expects to post adjusted
earnings of $2.87 to $3.07 per share in 2012, compared with the
$2.81 forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net loss was $295.7 million, or
$3.18 a share, compared with a profit of $51.3 million, or 51
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding an impairment charge of 409.7 million, it earned
84 cents a share.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $1.05 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 70
cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
Shares of the company were up 8 percent on Tuesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)