UPDATE 1-ValueAct pays $11 mln to settle U.S. stock purchase probe

(Adds comment from ValueAct)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 12 ValueAct Capital, which
manages some $16 billion in assets, has agreed to pay $11
million to settle allegations that it bought large amounts of
stock without notifying U.S. authorities, the Justice Department
said on Tuesday.
The department sued ValueAct in April after it learned that
the activist investment fund purchased more than $2.5 billion of
shares in Baker Hughes Inc and Halliburton Co,
after the companies announced they would merge, without
reporting the purchases to U.S. antitrust authorities.
The Justice Department said the $11 million fine was a
record for failing to report a stock purchase. The highest
previous fine was $5.67 million, the department said.
The department said ValueAct had purchased the shares as a
passive investment and then interceded in the merger review.
"ValueAct was not entitled to avoid the HSR (antitrust
reporting) requirements by claiming to be a passive investor,
while at the same time injecting itself in this manner," said
Renata Hesse, who runs the Justice Department's antitrust
division.
ValueAct said in a statement that it "fundamentally
disagrees" with the Justice Department's lawsuit but decided to
settle since penalties for not disclosing active stock buys
would go up sharply on August 1.
"We felt we had no choice but to resolve this case as
quickly as possible," the company said in an email statement.
"We are pleased to have come to a resolution to this litigation
that will not impact our business or strategy going forward."
The government sought a civil penalty of at least $19
million, the Justice Department said when the case was filed in
April. As of Aug. 1, under the new fine schedule, the penalty
for the ValueAct funds which made the purchases would go up to
$47.5 million.
The case put a spotlight on the growing trend of shareholder
engagement and the fine line that exists when shareholders cross
the threshold of passive investing into active.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul
Simao and Cynthia Osterman)