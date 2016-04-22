ValueAct taps renowned lawyer Boies for US antitrust lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 22 ValueAct Capital, the $16 billion hedge fund, has hired renowned attorney David Boies, according to a court filing on Friday, in a sign of the activist investor's seriousness in contesting a U.S. government lawsuit.

Boies has represented such high-profile clients as former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen.

The Justice Department sued ValueAct earlier this month, alleging the hedge fund did not properly disclose certain holdings related to a pending merger. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty)