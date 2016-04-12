REFILE-U.S. lawsuit against activist ValueAct puts mutual funds on alert

(Corrects to remove extraneous word from penultimate paragraph)
By Michael Flaherty and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK/BOSTON, April 12 The U.S. government's
lawsuit against ValueAct Capital targets one activist investor
but could call into question routine practices across the $16
trillion mutual fund industry, according to attorneys and
industry representatives.
The U.S. Department of Justice last week alleged that the
hedge fund improperly classified two company investments as
passive - and therefore exempt from disclosure requirements -
while taking an activist role with executives. ValueAct disputes
the claim.
Some communications the government cites as evidence are
similar to discussions that are increasingly common between
traditional, buy-and-hold funds and companies in their
portfolios.
The case comes as active and passive investors work more
together to pressure management at underperforming companies.
Activists court passive shareholders before launching such a
campaign, and passive investors recruit activists to agitate,
several activist managers told Reuters.
Traditional funds may need to reassess their compliance with
disclosure laws, according to a memo to clients from Davis Polk,
a New York law firm with expertise in financial services.
"Such an institution will have to examine whether it can
claim to have a truly 'passive' intent," said the memo, issued
in response to the ValueAct case.
Those firms could include, for instance, T. Rowe Price Group
, BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group. Spokespeople
at those companies declined to comment, and representatives of
seven additional fund firms contacted by Reuters declined to
comment or said executives were unavailable. The Justice
Department also declined to comment.
An industry trade group said the case could restrain
shareholders from addressing important issues with corporate
executives and board directors.
"The DOJ case could have a chilling effect on dialogues
between companies and their shareholders," said Amy Borrus,
deputy director at the Council of Institutional Investors, a
Washington D.C.-based nonprofit whose members include pensions,
endowments and major mutual funds.
For a graphic showing the increase in company shareholder
communication programs, see tmsnrt.rs/25PYHpm
Competition for better returns has led some big mutual fund
firms to take a more active role, weighing in on issues such as
CEO pay and corporate governance. Vanguard Chairman and CEO
William McNabb, in a speech last June in New York, described how
the firm increasingly addresses matters of concern with
companies in its portfolio.
"We've become more targeted in whom we mailed letters to and
more prescriptive in our language," McNabb said.
For example, Vanguard sent out 500 letters in March 2015 to
independent chairs and lead directors outlining six principles
of corporate governance, McNabb said.
SIX WORDS
At the heart of the ValueAct case are six words in a
40-year-old law that requires disclosure of certain investments
to assist the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade
Commission in antitrust review of mergers. The intent is to
prevent investors from secretly buying up stakes to agitate for
industry consolidation.
The Hart-Scott-Rodino Act requires all buyers of voting
securities worth more than $76.3 million to notify the
government, unless they were bought "solely for the purpose of
investment."
The government alleges ValueAct failed to disclose a $2.5
billion position in two companies that planned to merge -
oilfield services peers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Industries Inc.
ValueAct is fighting the case and has said that its outreach
to the companies was standard shareholder input and not active
investing. The firm declined to comment for this story.
Among the evidence asserted by the government is a December
2014 meeting with the Baker Hughes chief financial officer,
where ValueAct's chief executive discussed gaps in the company's
North American margins and other underperforming areas. The
government also cited a ValueAct email sent to Halliburton's CEO
in July 2015 to schedule a meeting about executive compensation.
Davis Polk points out in its client memo that it's common
for investors with stakes deemed passive to discuss those topics
with corporate management.
"It does seem to be ... a typical subject of discussion,"
wrote the firm, which represents Baker Hughes in the merger.
BLURRED BOUNDARIES
John Briggs, an antitrust attorney with the law firm Axinn,
Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, called the case a one-off enforcement
effort against ValueAct that does not necessarily signal a
broader crackdown or a change in legal interpretation.
But Briggs agreed that the case highlights the blurring
boundaries between activist and traditional fund managers. A
ValueAct win could further cloud the issue, while a government
victory could prompt major investors to dial back pressure on
companies.
A managing director at a large asset manager, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said that he and his colleagues
routinely discuss business improvement and executive
compensation with company executives, believing such topics do
not cross legal lines. The ValueAct case could change that
interpretation, the manager said.
The lawsuit could take months or years to resolve. Any
resulting limits on fund managers could clash with a separate
effort led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the
early 1990s encouraging more dialogue between investors and
public corporations.
"The idea was that you want to free up those conversations,
since more conversations allow more accountability," said
University of Delaware finance professor Charles Elson, who
follows corporate governance. "Anything that pushes things in a
different direction is problematic."
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Brian Thevenot)