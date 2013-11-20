版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-ValueVision Media Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 20 ValueVision Media, Inc. : * Reports Q3 2013 results * Q3 loss per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $147 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
