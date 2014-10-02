版本:
2014年 10月 2日

Buffett's Berkshire to buy private auto dealer

Oct 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would buy Van Tuyl Group, the largest privately owned auto dealership group in the United States.

Berkshire did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2015.

Van Tuyl will be known as Berkshire Hathaway Automotive after the acquisition and will be headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Berkshire said.

Buffett said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that the acquisition would be in the form of an all-cash deal. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Simon Jennings)
