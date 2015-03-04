Vanda's eczema drug fails mid-stage study

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental atopic dermatitis drug failed a mid-stage study to treat chronic itching, sending its shares down 8.7 percent in after-hours trading.
The study data showed no statistical difference between patients on the drug, tradipitant, and those on a placebo, due to a "very high placebo effect", the company said on Wednesday.
Atopic dermatitis or eczema is a chronic skin rash or inflammation that often appears in infancy. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.