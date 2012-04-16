UPDATE 1-Vanda buys Lilly's experimental drug

April 16 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said it acquired from Eli Lilly the worldwide development and commercialization rights of a molecule for the treatment of several indications, including alcohol dependence.

Lilly will get $1 million in cash and additional payments of up to $99 million if the drug, code named VLY-686, achieves certain regulatory and sales milestones, Vanda said in a statement.

Vanda shares closed at $4.49 on Friday on the Nasdaq.