UPDATE 1-Vanguard says app glitch led to inflated balances shown on Apple devices

(Adds details from spokeswoman, user)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON May 2 An "application glitch" led some
Vanguard Group clients to see an inflated account balance
displayed on their Apple mobile devices, a spokeswoman said - a
hiccup that left at least one user cheering the apparent extra
funds.
The issue did not affect clients' actual balances or
transactions, the spokeswoman for the index fund manager, Katie
Henderson Hirt, said on Monday.
She added it was seen by people using Vanguard software
applications on their iPhones, iPads or iWatches. Vanguard
expected to have the issue fixed on Monday evening, she said.
Asked how many devices were affected, Hirt said the impact
was a "modest number overall." On average just 16 percent of
logons to vanguard.com come from an Apple device, she said, and
of those about 11 percent visit the personal performance page
where they would have seen the inflated balance.
The problem related to the fact that Friday was the last
trading day of April, she said. While the issue was not seen
before, she said it was not caused by hacking.
One user of the app, Peter Lanphear of Bergen, New York,
flagged the problem on Twitter on Monday and said in a followup
conversation that he first noticed on Sunday that the app
displayed a balance roughly $21,000 higher than it should have
been, double the correct number.
Told it was too bad he could not keep the extra money,
Lanphear replied "That's what I said to them lol."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew
Hay)