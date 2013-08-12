Vanguard adds five new ETFs to Canadian lineup

Aug 12 Vanguard Group has listed five new
exchange-traded funds in Canada as the No. 1 U.S. mutual fund
company expands in the region, which last month reached more
than $1 billion in assets under management.
The five new equity ETFs, which were to begin trading on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, join Vanguard's roster of 11
ETFs currently listed in Canada.
Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard entered the
Canadian market in December 2011.
ETFs track a basket of shares, bonds or commodities and can
be traded in real time on exchanges like stocks. They offer
access to indexes without having to buy the individual
underlying securities.
While exchange-traded products, including ETFs, in Canada
have gathered $4.3 billion in net inflows since the start of the
year, Canada was the only major region to register outflows for
ETPs in July, with $800 million moving out of such
Canadian-listed funds, according to BlackRock Inc's
latest monthly ETP Landscape report.
The report counted 281 exchange-traded products listed in
Canada at the end of July, compared with 1,490 products listed
in the United States.
The newly listed ETFs are the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap
Index ETF ; the Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America
Index ETF ; the Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation
Index ETF (hedged to the Canadian dollar) ; the Vanguard
U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF ; and the Vanguard
U.S. Total Market Index ETF.
Vanguard plans to offer two new fixed-income ETFs in Canada
- the Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF and the Vanguard
Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF, both hedged to the
Canadian dollar. It plans to offer the funds "in the near
future."
Vanguard manages more than $2.5 trillion in global assets,
including $285 billion in global ETF assets.