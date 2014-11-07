UPDATE 3-Vanguard, DoubleLine latest Pimco rivals to enjoy record Oct inflows

(Adds comment from Vanguard portfolio manager)
By Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Nov 7 The Vanguard Group was the
latest U.S. asset manager to post record monthly inflows into
its bond funds for October, benefiting from an exit of funds
from rival Pacific Investment Management Co. after the departure
of its co-founder Bill Gross.
Vanguard said Friday its bond funds and exchange-traded
funds saw a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October
compared with $9.3 billion in September. BlackRock Inc's
bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in
October, the most investors have poured into the firm's bond
funds since May 1998, according to Morningstar data.
For September and October combined, Vanguard's bond funds
and ETFs brought in nearly $20 billion, Vanguard said. Some $12
billion of that total was earmarked to the Valley Forge,
Pennsylvania firm's largest bond fund - the $131 billion
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund.
TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit, overseen by
Pimco alum Tad Rivelle, also had inflows of $8.2 billion into
its bond funds since Gross' exit in late September. In October
alone, MetWest as a fund family posted a record inflow of $7.3
billion with the MetWest Total Return Bond attracting a record
$6.7 billion, according to Morningstar.
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that
has been a major rival of Pimco, reported its ninth consecutive
month of inflows in October, totaling $2.38 billion, a record
for monthly inflows so far this year.
"People have often pointed to our performance and attractive
portfolio characteristics. But I think, now more than ever,
clients and advisers are looking at the stability of a team,"
said Loren Fleckenstein, an analyst at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine.
Gross' exit, eight months after his top deputy Mohamed
El-Erian quit amid acrimony, has triggered another round of
speculation in the bond market over leadership stability and
accelerating outflows from Pimco.
On Monday, Pimco rehired Marc Seidner as chief investment
officer of non-traditional strategies, the sixth CIO named since
El-Erian's departure.
DoubleLine, TCW, BlackRock and Vanguard have enjoyed robust
inflows as Pimco reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its
open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of
Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals in the previous
month, according to Morningstar data earlier this week.
Josh Barrickman, portfolio manager of the Vanguard Total
Bond Market Index Fund, said: "I think as some investors
reevaluate their bond investments, Vanguard is a pretty logical
choice."
Pimco officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)