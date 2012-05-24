Vanguard closes junk bond fund to new investors

May 24 Vanguard Group said it was closing its $16.9 billion High-Yield Corporate Fund to most new accounts effective immediately, marking the latest junk bond manager seeking to shut off a flood of cash from investors.

Customer flows into the fund "have been particularly acute, so we are taking these proactive steps to preserve the ability of the advisor to manage the fund effectively and protect the interests of existing shareholders," Bill McNabb, chief executive of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard, said in a statement on Thursday.

Baltimore-based manager T. Rowe Price Group closed two of its junk bond funds to new investors as of April 30, also citing a surge of cash.