UPDATE 2-Bill Barrett raises oil exposure with deals worth $757 mln

* Acquires 7,856 net acres in Northeast Wattenberg

* Expects oil to make up about 70 pct of 2014 exit-rate production

* Stock up 8 pct; one of top percentage gainers on NYSE (Adds share move, details about deals)

Sept 16 Bill Barrett Corp said it would exchange most of its acreage in Wyoming's Powder River Basin for oil-producing assets in Colorado, and also sell some natural gas assets in the state.

The transactions, valued at $757 million, will transform Bill Barrett into a oil-focused producer and increase its acreage in Colorado's Northeast Wattenberg by about 20 percent, the company said.

Bill Barrett's stock was up 8 percent at $23.02 in early trading, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

A number of U.S. oil and gas companies are looking to add to their oil reserves as natural gas prices remain stubbornly low due to a glut of shale supplies.

Bill Barrett did not identify the buyers, but Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said in a statement that it would buy properties in Colorado's Piceance Basin from Bill Barrett for $525 million.

The 12,000 net acres Vanguard is acquiring are producing about 67 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, it said.

Bill Barrett said the transactions would reduce its net debt to about $450 million from $1.1 billion.

"These transactions are significant steps in meeting strategic objectives to simplify our portfolio, focus on our highest return assets, and strengthen the balance sheet," Bill Barrett Chief Executive Scot Woodall said in a statement.

Oil is expected to make up about 70 percent of Bill Barrett's 2014 exit-rate production, compared with just 40 percent in 2013.

Bill Barrett is disposing of 46,510 net acres in the Powder River Basin, which produced 1,479 boe/d on an average in the second quarter ended June 30.

In exchange for these assets, Bill Barrett will get 7,856 net acres in Northeast Wattenberg. The assets are producing 390 boe/d.

To reflect the asset sales, Bill Barrett cut its 2014 production forecast by about 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to 9.4-9.8 mmboe.

The company said it also plans to sell its remaining assets in the Powder River Basin position, spanning 17,649 net acres, which produce 170 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Citigroup Global Markets Inc and BMO Capital Markets advised Bill Barrett on the deals.

Up to Monday's close, Bill Barrett's shares had fallen more than 20 percent this year.

Shares of Vanguard were largely unchanged at $29.25 on the Nasdaq in morning trading on Tuesday. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)