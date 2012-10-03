New Issue-Vanguard Ntrl Rscs adds $200 mln in notes

Oct 3 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC on Tuesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, RBS, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES AMT $200 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS