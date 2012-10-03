版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 21:32 BJT

New Issue-Vanguard Ntrl Rscs adds $200 mln in notes

Oct 3 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC on
Tuesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    RBS, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, RBS, Wells
Fargo, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐