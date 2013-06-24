版本:
Tenet Healthcare to buy Vanguard Health for $4.3 bln

June 24 U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp will buy smaller rival Vanguard Health Systems Inc for $4.3 billion including debt to expand into new geographies.

The offer of $21 per share represents a premium of 70 percent to Vanguard's Friday close.

The companies said the deal includes the assumption of $2.5 billion of debt.

