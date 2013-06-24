UPDATE 4-Hospital chain Tenet to buy Vanguard Health for $1.73 bln

* Offer of $21 per Vanguard share is 70 pct premium
* Deal includes assumption of $2.54 bln of debt
* Tenet estimates annual savings of $100 mln-$200 mln
By Susan Kelly and Esha Dey
June 24 U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare
Corp said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Vanguard
Health Systems Inc for $1.73 billion, putting it in a
better position to benefit from the millions of Americans about
to get insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform.
Investors expect hospital revenue to grow from treating more
Americans insured under the reform, and speculation that major
hospital chains would increase their acquisitions has fueled
stocks in the sector.
As providers prepare for the healthcare overhaul, they are
also grappling with a slowdown in the use of medical services.
Americans are visiting doctors less frequently and having fewer
elective procedures as out-of-pocket costs rise.
"All of the uncertainty around health reform has many
healthcare systems concerned about how they are going to
navigate this new era. You have to have size and scale to
succeed," Tenet Chief Executive Trevor Fetter said in an
interview.
Tenet's purchase of Vanguard is expected to close by the end
of the year. The U.S. health overhaul takes full effect next
January.
The combined company will be the second-largest for-profit
U.S. hospital operator, with total revenue of about $15 billion
in 2012, behind No. 1 HCA Holdings Inc but surpassing
Community Health Systems Inc. Tenet fended off a hostile
takeover effort from Community Health in 2011.
Buying Vanguard will give Tenet more clout in negotiations
with managed care providers, drug companies and medical device
makers, Fetter said, while reducing overhead costs.
Dallas-based Tenet said the expanded chain would have 79
hospitals and 157 outpatient centers, making it No. 1 or No. 2
in 19 key markets, including San Antonio and South Texas.
Fetter told analysts on a conference call earlier on Monday
that the deal signaled a new appetite for acquisitions for
Tenet, which has acquired only one hospital in the past eight
years. "It is a turning point for Tenet," he said.
In addition to healthcare reform - which includes government
subsidies to low-income individuals to buy health coverage and
an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor - historically
low borrowing costs are helping drive a consolidation wave in
the hospital sector.
"The combination of the industry conditions and capital
markets creates a very attractive opportunity to be more active
in acquisitions, and that's what I plan to be," Fetter told
Reuters. "I wanted to signal to the market that, yes, this is a
very large transaction, but you should continue to expect us to
be active."
REASONABLE PREMIUM
Tenet's offer of $21 per Vanguard share, a premium of 70
percent to Vanguard's Friday closing price, represents the
highest price for the stock since the company's initial public
offering in 2011. Under the deal, Tenet also assumes $2.54
billion of Vanguard debt.
Tenet's stock rose 5.6 percent, while Vanguard soared 68
percent.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is Vanguard's
biggest shareholder, with a 38 percent stake. Founder and CEO
Charles Martin owns 4.18 percent and will join Tenet's board as
a director.
"It's a very smart deal for (Tenet) to be doing at this
juncture, and I think gaining the services of both Keith Pitts
and Charlie Martin ... is crucial to this," said CRT Capital
Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick, who has a "buy" rating on both
companies. Pitts is Vanguard's vice chairman.
Analysts said the premium being paid was reasonable, given
the potential savings from the deal. Tenet expects the deal to
add to earnings in the first year and estimates annual cost
savings of $100 million to $200 million.
Tenet operates 49 hospitals and 122 freestanding outpatient
centers in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and states in the
Southeast. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Vanguard owns 28 acute
care and specialty hospitals in the Midwest, South and
Massachusetts.
Tenet said a trend of fewer patient admissions it reported
in the first quarter has continued. Admissions are expected to
decline by 3.5 percent in the second quarter from a year
earlier.
The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization closer to the
lower end of its previous forecast of $325 million to $375
million.
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher was Tenet's legal counsel in the deal,
and Lazard, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Teneo
Capital were financial and strategic advisers. Vanguard was
advised by J.P. Morgan. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was
legal counsel.
Tenet said it has secured fully committed financing from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.