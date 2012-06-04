UPDATE 2-Vanguard buys cheap natgas acreage for $445 mln

* Buys assets from Antero Resources
* Buys gas acreage in Arkansas, Oklahoma
* Assets have net production of about 76 mmcfe/d
* Says deal to immediately add to cash flow
June 4 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
will spend $445 million to buy natural gas acreage in Arkansas
and Oklahoma that has become cheaper due to weak prices for the
fuel.
The oil and gas producer, 10 of whose last 11 deals were oil
based, told Reuters in March it could make a good return over
the next three to four years by buying cheap gas reserves.
Vanguard reviews 125 to 150 acquisition candidates each year
and evaluates about 50, it said in a presentation in May.
"With this acquisition, we have established a new operating
area, which we believe has potential for future growth through
other acquisitions as well as development drilling as natural
gas prices improve," CEO Scott Smith said in a statement.
Gas prices have fallen to levels of $2 per million
British thermal units (BTU) from about $10 in 2008 due to
surging production from shale fields.
Vanguard's Chief Financial Officer Richard Robert said in
the May presentation that companies could now essentially buy
proved undeveloped gas reserves "for nothing".
With gas prices at 10-year lows, the company is betting on
hedging to sell its production until prices recover.
It said on Monday that existing hedging will help it sell
its output from the Arkansas and Oklahoma acreage at prices
significantly higher than current levels until 2017.
Vanguard is buying about 66,000 net acres in the Woodford
Shale and 5,300 in the Fayetteville Shale from privately held
oil and gas company Antero Resources Corp.
The assets have net production of about 76 million cubic
feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d). About 15
percent of Vanguard sales came from gas last year.
"Valuation at $5,900/mmcfd compares favorably to recent WPX
Energy Inc and Carrizo Oil and Gas transactions
at $4,600 and $5,500/mmcfd," Tudor Pickering analysts wrote in a
note.
BP Plc bought all of Chesapeake Energy Corp's
90,000 net acres of leasehold in the Woodford Shale for $1.75
billion in cash in July 2008, valuing the deal at $19,444 per
acre.
Vanguard said the deal, which it expects to close by June
29, will immediately add to its distributable cash flow.
Vanguard shares fell about 1 percent to $23.14 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.