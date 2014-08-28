BRIEF-Vanke, Carlyle sign letter of intent on acquiring Vanke's commercial properties

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 28 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent with Carlyle Group to set up a 20-80 venture for acquiring Vanke's 9 commercial property assets
* Says a Shenzhen financial firm bought 46.3 million of its ashares, or 0.42 percent of issued share capital, worth about 409 million yuan (66.59 million US dollar) between Jun 20 to Aug 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XVeZ1U; bit.ly/1AXeMsR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute