CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, March 8 Private Dutch bank Van Lanschot on Friday announced a strategy review to boost profit after swinging to a larger than expected net loss of 155.4 million euros.
Three analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters expected a net loss between 122 and 145 million euros after Van Lanschot said in December it would take a 122 million euro charge on goodwill and other assets.
Van Lanschot, which is suffering from higher bad debt costs due to the recession in its home market the Netherlands, made a profit of 43.1 million euros in 2011.
"We are not satisfied with the current profitability. We are therefore undertaking a strategic review aimed at supporting our ambition of positioning Van Lanschot as a strong, independent private bank," Van Lanschot Chief Executive Karl Guha said in a statement.
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.