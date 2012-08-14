Van Lanschot H1 results hit by loan loss provisions

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Dutch private bank Van Lanschot on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits citing higher loan loss provisions stemming from the deteriorating economic environment.
First-half net profit fell 87 percent to 5.7 million euro ($7.04 million) while operating profit fell 91 percent to 4.2 million.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast operating profit of 15.8 million euros and net profit of 12.1 million euros with three estimates in a range from 8.6 million to 15.8 million.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
